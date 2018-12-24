Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 633,300 Nevsun Resources (NSU)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 633,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nevsun Resources by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,835 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Nevsun Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Nevsun Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nevsun Resources by 435.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Nevsun Resources by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228,800 shares during the last quarter.

NSU stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. Nevsun Resources has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Nevsun Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.61 million during the quarter.

NSU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevsun Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Nevsun Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Nevsun Resources Profile

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

