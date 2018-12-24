Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 134,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $1,013,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.07 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Hilltop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans.

