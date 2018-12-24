Hino Motors (HINOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

HINOY opened at $100.81 on Friday. Hino Motors has a 52 week low of $92.84 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger cars, as well as various types of engines, replenishment parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

