Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Million (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $18,389.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.02421824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00147764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00199792 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026092 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026118 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,718,841 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.