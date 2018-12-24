Hochschild Mining Plc (HOC) Receives GBX 220 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 220 ($2.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hochschild Mining to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 255 ($3.33) in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

HOC stock traded down GBX 4.15 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.90 ($2.05). The company had a trading volume of 412,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

