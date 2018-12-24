Home Bancorp (HBCP) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $36,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 18.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

