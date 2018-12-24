Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,767 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 20,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $160.17 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Sunday, September 16th. Bank of America cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $177.48 per share, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/home-depot-inc-hd-shares-bought-by-spinnaker-trust.html.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.