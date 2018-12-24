Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Pharma in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 8.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 238,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 2.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $18.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Pharma news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 target price on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

