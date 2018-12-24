Howard Dvorkin Acquires 33,420 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) major shareholder Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $23,728.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Tuesday, December 18th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 167,007 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $120,245.04.

On Thursday, November 8th, Howard Dvorkin bought 90,114 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $65,783.22.

On Wednesday, October 31st, Howard Dvorkin acquired 68,599 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $54,193.21.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Howard Dvorkin acquired 20,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $15,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 17th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 50,883 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $40,197.57.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $0.67 on Monday. FlexShopper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShopper stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 9.14% of FlexShopper at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Howard Dvorkin Acquires 33,420 Shares of FlexShopper Inc (FPAY) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/howard-dvorkin-acquires-33420-shares-of-flexshopper-inc-fpay-stock.html.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.