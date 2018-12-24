Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 270,000 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (PZG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

Paramount Gold Nevada Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

