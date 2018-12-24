Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stake in Hancock Holding (HBHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Hancock Holding (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hancock were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Hayek Kallen Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBHC stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. Hancock Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

Hancock Profile

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

