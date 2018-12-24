Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $249,000 in WEX Inc (WEX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth approximately $10,488,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in WEX by 63.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 5.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $134.42 on Monday. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.15 million. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. WEX’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

In other WEX news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

