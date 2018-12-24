Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 38,242 Shares of Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,619,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,727,000 after buying an additional 62,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3,076.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,292,000 after buying an additional 1,188,140 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Rapid7 by 8.2% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,193,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,689,000 after buying an additional 90,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 999,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 215,700 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 896,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after buying an additional 14,478 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 5,580 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $177,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Nye sold 2,182,713 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $72,029,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,221,485 shares of company stock valued at $73,286,780 over the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rapid7 from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $28.93 on Monday. Rapid7 Inc has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 76.86% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

