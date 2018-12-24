Humana (HUM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $283.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $377.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price target on shares of Humana and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.40.

HUM stock opened at $274.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Humana has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In related news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,097.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 3,030.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,217,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,781,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954,786 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,634,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,174,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,074,733,000 after acquiring an additional 391,300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Humana by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,895,000 after acquiring an additional 303,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 5,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 283,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

