Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $253.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.03. 341,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,360. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $110,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

