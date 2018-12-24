Husky Energy’s (HSE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSE. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, GMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Husky Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.90.

HSE stock opened at C$13.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.59. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.49 and a 52 week high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 1.51000010280381 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

