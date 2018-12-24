Hyper (HYPER) Market Cap Reaches $0.00

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Hyper has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002676 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000369 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002970 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010348 BTC.

About Hyper

Hyper (HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

