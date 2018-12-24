IBI Group (IBG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.69

Shares of IBI Group Inc (TSE:IBG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.69 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 27550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on IBI Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th. Raymond James raised IBI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 314.91.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IBI Group Inc will post 0.490000049370282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IBI Group news, Director Dale Elson Richmond bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$45,800.00.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada and internationally. Its professional services include design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

