IBM (IBM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a coverage optimism score of 0.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $110.94 on Monday. IBM has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $171.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IBM will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

IBM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of IBM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other IBM news, Chairman Virginia M. Rometty bought 8,500 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.51 per share, with a total value of $998,835.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,853.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 4,311 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.02 per share, for a total transaction of $495,851.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,904.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services & Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing.

