iCoin Market Cap Reaches $112,773.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, iCoin has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iCoin has a market cap of $112,773.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get iCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.02416129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00147245 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00200188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026210 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026172 BTC.

iCoin Profile

iCoin was first traded on August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,952,634 coins. iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world.

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.