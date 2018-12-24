IDEX Membership Reaches Market Capitalization of $862,058.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 89.4% against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for $431.03 or 0.10320491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $862,058.00 and approximately $1,489.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.52 or 0.11789554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000315 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000143 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00030303 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00001348 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00001112 BTC.

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale.

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.