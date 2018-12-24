Independence Bancshares (IEBS) & Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (IDCBY) Critical Survey

Independence Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IEBS) and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Bancshares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Bancshares $4.40 million 0.57 -$2.58 million N/A N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China $150.25 billion 0.40 $42.34 billion N/A N/A

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Bancshares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 27.76% 13.64% 1.11%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Independence Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Independence Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Independence Bancshares and Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China beats Independence Bancshares on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Bancshares

Independence Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independence National Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Transaction Services, Asset Management and Parent Only. The Bank is engaged in the business of banking and providing services related to banking, including accepting demand deposits and saving deposits, and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans principally in Greenville County, South Carolina. The Bank’s other services include mobile banking, online banking, commercial cash management, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machine, bank official checks, traveler’s checks and wire transfer capabilities. The Bank offers credit cards for personal and business clients The Bank offers merchant transaction processing and equipment for clients. It offers other community bank services, including cashier’s checks, banking by mail, direct deposit and the United States Savings Bonds.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, insurance, and other financial services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 16,469 domestic institutions and 419 overseas institutions. The company was formerly known as Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

