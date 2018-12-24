Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. Independence Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.84. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

