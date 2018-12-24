Independent Money System (IMS) Trading Down 23.4% This Week

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Independent Money System has a total market capitalization of $15,342.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00013743 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000631 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,730.16 or 4.78704199 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00092000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003816 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Independent Money System

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

