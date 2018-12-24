IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 335,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,520,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,281,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 49,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.64. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $250.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PFSI. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $651,059. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc a specialty financial services company, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. The company originates first-lien residential conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans to allow customers to purchase or refinance their homes.

