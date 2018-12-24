IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Renasant Corp. (RNST)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $124,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

In related news, Director Fred F. Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $35,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,814.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bartow Morgan, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $823,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 346,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,417,899.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,435 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $28.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.99. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 2,019 Shares of Renasant Corp. (RNST)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/indexiq-advisors-llc-buys-2019-shares-of-renasant-corp-rnst.html.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.