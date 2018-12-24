IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,748,000 after acquiring an additional 218,172 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 254,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 159,363 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2,217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 116,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 111,846 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 67.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,231.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 25,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,321,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,820.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $38.64 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $61.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage loans, second trust loans, supplemental financings, construction loans, mezzanine loans, and bridge/interim loans.

