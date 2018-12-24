Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. BNP Paribas reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF opened at $19.20 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

