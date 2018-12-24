Insider Buying: BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Director Eric John Draut acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $12,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,814.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.78 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $751.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 22.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 237,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

