Insider Buying: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) CEO Purchases 45,000 Shares of Stock

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) CEO Greta Guggenheim purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $832,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRTX opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 36.68, a quick ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.15. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $21.05.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 98.85%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 27.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,219,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,466,000 after purchasing an additional 909,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter worth $10,889,000. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

