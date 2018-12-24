Insider Selling: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) CEO Sells $4,677,200.00 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) CEO Marc Holliday sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $4,677,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 21st, Marc Holliday sold 110,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $9,155,300.00.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.54.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $250.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SL Green Realty by 324.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $218,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $222,000.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

