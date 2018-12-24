Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:HONR) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA HONR traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $20.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 376. Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/insightshares-patriotic-employers-etf-declares-special-dividend-of-0-06-honr.html.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insightshares Patriotic Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.