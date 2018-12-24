Insolar Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded 31.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00007450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, OKex and Coinrail. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $1.27 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.02531561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00150782 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00205261 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024534 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024514 BTC.

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Liqui, Cobinhood, Coinrail, OKex, Mercatox, Okcoin Korea and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.