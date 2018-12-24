Insperity Inc (NSP) Holdings Cut by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 53.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $3,498,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 598,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,844,958.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,742 shares of company stock worth $4,156,509. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $88.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. Insperity Inc has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $925.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.62 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

