Intec Pharma (NTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Intec Pharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Intec Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intec Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.95.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

Shares of NTEC stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.75. Intec Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Intec Pharma will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 8.7% during the second quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 238,285 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at $4,951,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intec Pharma by 2,096.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 658,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 628,835 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at $2,502,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.