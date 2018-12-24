Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Integer from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Integer to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 13,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $1,178,163.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,793.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 5,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $479,583.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,215.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock worth $2,653,687 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Integer by 236.3% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth about $194,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth about $234,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 152,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,097. Integer has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. Integer had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $305.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integer will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in manufacturing and developing medical devices and components. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment include cardio and vascular; cardiac and neuromodulation; and advanced surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical. The Non-Medical segment focuses on lithium cells, and primary and secondary battery packs for applications in the energy, military and environmental markets.The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

