Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Stake Boosted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 717.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 403 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $32,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,627,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,255,884.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,006 shares of company stock worth $9,640,702 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.65.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

