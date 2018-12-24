Interface, Inc. (TILE) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,968,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 268,604 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.08% of Interface worth $209,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Interface by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $850.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.49. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Nomura set a $26.00 price target on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on Interface and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

