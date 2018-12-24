Internet of People (IOP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,236.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00003011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BiteBTC, Bleutrade and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Internet of People has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $658,935.00 and approximately $62,236.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Internet of People

Internet of People (CRYPTO:IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 6,159,806 coins and its circulating supply is 5,654,182 coins. Internet of People’s official website is iop.global. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Upbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

