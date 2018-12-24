InterXion Holding NV (INXN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for InterXion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. InterXion posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterXion will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterXion.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. InterXion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 6.27%. InterXion’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

INXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on InterXion from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on InterXion from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on InterXion in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.42.

NYSE:INXN traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.22. 203,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.23, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.88. InterXion has a twelve month low of $51.03 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INXN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in InterXion in the second quarter valued at about $569,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterXion by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, Internet service providers, and other customers.

