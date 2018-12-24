Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:BSAE) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1395 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.91. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950. Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF (BSAE) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/invesco-bulletshares-2021-usd-emerging-markets-debt-etf-bsae-declares-0-14-monthly-dividend.html.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 USD Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.