Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0838 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,064. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/invesco-bulletshares-2025-corporate-bond-etf-bscp-raises-dividend-to-0-08-per-share.html.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.