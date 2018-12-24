Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1739 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NYSEARCA:BSJP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,500. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $25.22.

