Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2438 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 9,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,395. Invesco DB Base Metals Fund has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/invesco-db-base-metals-fund-dbb-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-24.html.

About Invesco DB Base Metals Fund

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.