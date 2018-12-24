Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1489 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.52. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,018. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

WARNING: “Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/invesco-dividend-achievers-etf-pfm-raises-dividend-to-0-15-per-share.html.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.