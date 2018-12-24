Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0806 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 15.2% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:PXI traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,351. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

