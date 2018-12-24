Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 15,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,925. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $48.46.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

