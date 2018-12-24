Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
PHB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.49. 321,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,998. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $19.06.
