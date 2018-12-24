Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1388 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 83,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,375. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

