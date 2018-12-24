Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (CUT) Announces $0.82 Special Dividend

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) announced a special dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8246 per share on Monday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA CUT traded down $1.22 on Monday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

